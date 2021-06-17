FA asks England fans to be on best behaviour for Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

The Football Association has asked fans to show respect and be on their best behaviour for the highly-anticipated Euro 2020 clash with Scotland.

Friday’s meeting at Wembley is the first between the two countries in four years and their first at a major competition since 1996.

The England players’ taking of the knee as a protest against discrimination, injustice and inequality has been booed by a section of fans at recent matches.

We've issued a message to @England supporters ahead of tomorrow's #EURO2020 fixture against Scotland at @wembleystadium: — The FA (@FA) June 17, 2021

As Scotland will join their opponents in that gesture before kick-off the FA is keen to avoid flashpoints at a fixture, the history of which dates back to 1872, which is likely to be highly-charged.

“On behalf of the manager and the team, please support England in the right way, before, during and after the fixture,” said an FA statement.

“This includes showing respect to each national anthem before the game. We are playing at home and we need the supporters to fully get behind the team.

“We are very pleased that both England and Scotland players will demonstrate unity when they take the knee ahead of kick-off.

England players will be taking the knee ahead of the Euro 2020 game with Scotland (Lee Smith/PA)

“We thank the Scottish team for this showing of solidarity as together we highlight our common values of respect and equality.

“Please do respect the players when they take the knee as they continue to highlight and challenge discrimination, in all its forms.

“Football is about celebrating pride and passion, not shouting abuse or discrimination.

“We hope everybody enjoys the day and shows their support in a way that will do their country proud, both inside and outside of Wembley Stadium.”