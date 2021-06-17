Five occasions when England and Scotland delivered drama

England and Scotland will meet for the 115th time in Friday’s Euro 2020 clash.

The Three Lions lead the way on 48 wins but the Tartan Army can look back on a decent figure of 41 victories down the years, with 25 draws.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at five notable encounters between the two home nations.

England 9 Scotland 3, Wembley, April 15, 1961

Jimmy Greaves scored England’s third goal as the Three Lions went on to beat Scotland 9-3 at Wembley (PA)

A Jimmy Greaves hat-trick condemned Scotland to their heaviest defeat in the fixture at the hands of a rampant England side. Johnny Haynes and Bobby Smith both scored twice, with Bobby Robson and Bryan Douglas also helping themselves to a goal apiece. Dave Mackay, Davie Wilson and Pat Quinn were on target for the visitors but could not prevent the humiliating defeat. Scotland goalkeeper Frank Haffey later emigrated to Australia.

England 2 Scotland 3, Wembley, April 15, 1967

Scotland’s Jim Baxter (centre) is mobbed after helping to down Alf Ramsey’s world champions in 1967 (PA)

Nearly 100,000 fans packed out Wembley Stadium for Scotland’s most famous victory over their rivals. England had won the World Cup less than 12 months prior and were undefeated in 19 matches but Denis Law broke the deadlock when he bundled home. Bobby Lennox doubled the lead, Jack Charlton – moved to an unfamiliar centre-forward role after picking up an injury – hauled the hosts back into the game with five minutes to go but Jim McCalliog restored Scotland’s two-goal advantage. Geoff Hurst threatened a late comeback but Jim Baxter played ‘keepy uppy’ late on to waste time as Scotland fans crowned themselves ‘the unofficial world champions’.

England 1 Scotland 2, Wembley, June 4, 1977

The goalposts did not last long at Wembley after Scotland’s win in 1977 (PA)

A match more memorable for what happened after the final whistle, when Scotland fans invaded the pitch, ripped up sections of the turf and tore down the goalposts. Gordon McQueen powered a header past Ray Clemence and Kenny Dalglish scrambled the ball over the line to double the lead before Mick Channon scored a late penalty.

England 2 Scotland 0, Wembley, June 15, 1996

The penalty save. The iconic goal from Gazza 🙌@thedavidseaman and @alanshearer look back on a memorable couple of minutes from the #ThreeLions' EURO '96 win against Scotland! pic.twitter.com/gWUFwTbVVt — England (@England) June 15, 2020

This hotly-anticipated clash, the first meeting between the sides for seven years. was given an even extra edge as a win was necessary to progress to the Euro 96 knockout stages. Alan Shearer headed England ahead shortly after the break before Gary McAllister had his penalty spectacularly saved by David Seaman 14 minutes from time – TV psychic Uri Geller later claimed he had moved the ball on the spot. Paul Gascoigne – at the time a Rangers player – flicked the ball over Colin Hendry before smashing home a volley to give England victory before unveiling a ‘dentist chair’ celebration – a reference to tabloid headlines ahead of the tournament.

Scotland 2 England 2, Hampden Park, June 10, 2017

#OnThisDay | Leigh Griffiths did his thing against England. 10 June 2017 pic.twitter.com/zbKSor236u — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 10, 2019

For three magical minutes, the Scots believed they were on the verge of victory in Glasgow. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had fired Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions’ line-up ahead midway through the second half only for Leigh Griffiths to conjure two moments of sensational quality to put them ahead. He scored his first goal for his country on 87 minutes, whipping a stunning free-kick into Joe Hart’s left-hand post before repeating the trick at the opposite side of the goal three minutes later. But the scenes of wild jubilation among the Tartan Army were quickly hushed as Harry Kane’s stoppage-time equaliser saw England snatch away a point from this World Cup qualifier.