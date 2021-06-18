Midfielder Billy Gilmour expresses his pride as Scotland hold England at Wembley

Billy Gilmour expressed his pride after taking a Wembley point and UEFA’s star of the match award on his first start for Scotland.

The 20-year-old produced a display that belied his youth and inexperience as Scotland held England to a goalless draw and kept their hopes of Euro 2020 progress alive.

The Chelsea player said: “It was a great performance by the full team. We dug in really deep. We came here with a game plan, stuck to it, and did it really well.

“I was ready, I trained with the squad, all the boys have helped me settle in really well. To play against England in my first game, I’m so proud and to come here and do really well was even better.

“I found out (I was starting) in training before we travelled down, we had a slight idea, we were doing shape and set pieces but it wasn’t until the last meeting before the game we found out the team.

“I had mum, dad and little brother, uncle and my dad’s mates. My mate as well, he came down. I got them tickets. It was a good moment.

“It was amazing, the fans were incredible as well, singing from the first minute to the last. They gave us a massive boost. We knew we had to go on the pitch and give the fans what they wanted.

“The fans were brilliant. We could hear them singing from the first minute to the last. They stayed behind, we went over they were amazing. We were already pumped up, motivated for this game. It was a massive game and we knew what we had to do.”

Gilmour collected a Champions League winners’ medal last month but only after sitting on the bench throughout the final and he played a central role against England.

“This one is definitely up there,” he said. “Playing for my country I’m so proud, against England as well at Wembley. It’s massive.”