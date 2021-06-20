Georgiy Buschan wants to make country proud with qualification for Ukraine

Ukraine goalkeeper Georgiy Buschan wants to make his country proud by winning their crunch Euro 2020 Group C clash with Austria.

Andriy Shevchenko’s side will finish as runners-up behind Holland if they avoid defeat on Monday in Bucharest, having beaten North Macedonia last time out.

Buschan said on UEFA’s website: “We haven’t done anything to make people too proud of us just yet. Love and hate are just a step apart.

“It’s great we gave (our fans) some excitement but now we have to prepare for our final (group) match with cool heads.”

A win for Austria would see them progress with Holland and Shevchenko knows it will be a tough game.

“Austria are a solid team with quality players,” he said. “They are a compact and athletic side, with a distinctive style.

“We have huge respect for them and are expecting a good match. Both teams will play to win, even though we know a point will be enough for us.

“But you won’t go far at this tournament with such a mentality; we will be playing only for a victory.”

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic will return to the squad after his suspension against Holland.

The former West Ham man, who now plays in China for Shanghai Port, was banned after being found guilty of insulting another player in his side’s opening win over North Macedonia.

Arnautovic, who is of Serbian heritage, had to be restrained by team-mate David Alaba after scoring in the 89th minute and appeared to make comments towards opposition players before turning towards spectators.

Austria coach Franco Foda said: “We have it in our hands to reach the round of 16. Marko Arnautovic will be back for our ‘final’ against Ukraine. We will be ready.”