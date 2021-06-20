Maguire showboats, Verstappen wins and Stokes shines – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating around the world! I wish all the fathers strength to guide their children. Family is the biggest blessing of all, may we all enjoy every moment of it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HreoFUG666 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) June 20, 2021

England’s Harry Maguire did this in training.

Kyle Walker reminded Gareth Southgate of his versatility.

Always here to offer my experience in goal. 100% clean sheet record 🧤 😂@england #england pic.twitter.com/w6o3OaA0j6 — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) June 20, 2021

Lucy Bronze was looking forward to this summer’s Olympics.

A big day for Wales in Rome.

Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scored a stunning added time equaliser in the National League play-off final.

🚨 STOPPAGE TIME GOALKEEPER GOAL ALERT! 🚨 Torquay have thrown absolutely everything at it and FINALLY get their reward. 😱🔥 This isn’t over yet! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zEWLSb7fTD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 20, 2021

Formula One

Race day in France.

F U L L S E N D D A Y 🚀 Let’s do this 🦁 #UnleashTheLion #KeepPushing #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/nQYX9miKgP — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 20, 2021

And it was a thriller, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pulling off a late winning move on Lewis Hamilton.

What. A. Race 🥇➕🥉 A hard fought victory, but very rewarding 🏆 🤘 Still a long season ahead, let’s #KeepPushing #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/e3ZbLFaNcW — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 20, 2021

Three wins in a row!!! 🏆🏆🏆 They did it together!! #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 #ChargeOn 🤘 pic.twitter.com/3fZ8Yve9iM — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) June 20, 2021

Lando Norris was happy with his performance.

Happy days. P5 and a perfect strategy. You can't ask for much more than that. pic.twitter.com/xNRyBqHHKy — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 20, 2021

Cricket

Ben Stokes played his first game since April 12 after suffering a broken finger – and returned with a stunning catch.

But his innings was ended by old foe Carlos Brathwaite.

Tennis

Matteo Berrettini tasted victory in the final at Queen’s, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie.

Tell me you're Italian without telling me you're Italian 🇮🇹@MattBerrettini is the first Italian winner in the Open Era at Queen's Club. 🎥: @TennisTV | #cinchChampionshipspic.twitter.com/P6Ne7UcAuh — ATP Tour (@atptour) June 20, 2021

🟣 First Italian to win Queen’s 🟣 First man to win Queen’s on debut since 1985 🟣 Didn’t drop serve in any of his last 4 matches Matteo Berrettini just did that! 😮😮😮#cinchChampionships pic.twitter.com/85mWAIc0ck — cinch Championships (@QueensTennis) June 20, 2021