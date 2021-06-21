Andy Murray not teaming up with Serena Williams in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Andy Murray will not be reprising his crowd-pleasing mixed doubles partnership with Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

Murray and Williams reached the third round two years ago in a double act that created attention around the world, with the Scot also playing in the men’s doubles with Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

This year Murray will be playing singles at the All England Club for the first time since 2017, and is focusing all his attention on that competition.

He said: “Singles is enough for me. Getting through singles matches has proved tough enough the last year or so. So I’ll stick to singles this year.”

The 34-year-old has had a succession of niggling injury issues since recovering from the hip resurfacing surgery he underwent two and a half years ago.

He played his first singles matches since March at Queen’s Club last week, beating Benoit Paire before losing to eventual champion Matteo Berrettini.

Murray is still experiencing some discomfort from a groin problem he picked up in his sleep in March but he has been gradually increasing his training and was due to practise with former US Open champion Marin Cilic on Monday.

Andy Murray won his first singles match since March at Queen’s Club (John Walton/PA)

He said: “In the build-up to Queen’s I was doing one hard day, one light day. That is what the plan is to do this week as well.

“Practise with Cilic today hopefully at Queen’s, try and play a couple of sets. Then tomorrow, do less moving and do more specific work. And then Wednesday again play sets.

“Probably I’ll take one day off between now and the start of the tournament but that’s the plan this week: one hard day, one easy day, try and play as many sets as I can in the build-up.”

Murray went back home after losing at Queen’s to spend time with his family before checking into the bubble for Wimbledon, where players must stay in city centre hotels.

Great fun tonight…fair play to England…they worked hard…defended deep and deserved to hang onto the draw in the end 👏#ENGvSCO pic.twitter.com/EkCJbrgYwJ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) June 18, 2021

The three-time grand slam champion was also at Wembley on Friday for Scotland’s European Championship clash with England and was left with a very croaky voice on Monday morning.

“I think it is a combination of the game the other night and the family all had a bit of a throaty issue over the last few days as well,” he said.

Murray is not yet sure whether wife Kim or any of their four children will be able to come to Wimbledon, saying: “I am not sure if it is appropriate for kids and there is not anywhere for them to hang out.

“Usually when the player lounge is open, they have a creche and things for the kids. I’m not sure if that’s the case this year or not. Maybe my parents will come along. But Kim and the kids, I’m not sure.”

