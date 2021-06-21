Motherwell sign winger Justin Amaluzor

Motherwell have signed winger Justin Amaluzor following a successful trial spell towards the end of last season.

The 24-year-old former Barnet player was most recently with non-league Maidstone.

“Justin came in to train with us last season and immediately impressed us all with his enthusiasm and attacking ability,” manager Graham Alexander told the club’s website.

“He’s hungry to succeed and we’re delighted to bring him in. We’re sure he’ll take this opportunity and be a valuable asset to our team.”