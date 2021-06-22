Blackpool sign Leeds defender Oliver Casey for an undisclosed fee

Leeds have confirmed defender Oliver Casey has joined Blackpool on a permanent basis for an undisclosed fee.

Casey, who has signed a three-year deal, made his first-team debut for Leeds in December 2019 during their Sky Bet Championship title-winning season.

“Leeds United can confirm defender Oliver Casey has completed a permanent move to Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool for an undisclosed fee and will join on July 1,” Leeds said on their official website.

“The 20-year-old departs Elland Road, having made three first team appearances for the Whites.

“A regular in the matchday squad over the past two campaigns, he went on to feature twice more in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup for the first team last season.”

Casey told Blackpool’s official website: “I’m really excited to get started. Once I knew of Blackpool’s interest, I was really keen to get this done.

“I’ve been at Leeds for 10 years, but I feel now is the right time to move on and make the next step in my career. Leeds have given me a good platform to build on, and what better place to join from them than Blackpool.”

Blackpool won promotion to the Championship by beating Lincoln 2-1 at Wembley in last month’s League One play-off final.

The Seasiders have already signed left-back Reece James from Doncaster, goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw from Manchester City and Northern Ireland striker Shayne Lavery from Linfield during the close season.