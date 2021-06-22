Wednesday, June 23rd 2021 Show Links
Sport

In Pictures: England fans rejoice – but heartbreak for Scotland

By Press Association
June 22, 2021, 10:16 pm
An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
An England fan reacts in the fan zone in Trafalgar Square, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

England fans cheered in celebration as Gareth Southgate’s men beat the Czech Republic 1-0 in their Euro 2020 match at Wembley, cementing their place in the knockout phase.

Raheem Sterling headed home fan favourite Jack Grealish’s cross to seal a narrow win against the Czechs, and supporters rejoiced at the fan zone in Trafalgar Square.

Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)
Fans watch Czech Republic v England
(Victoria Jones/PA)

But it was a different story north of the border, as Scotland’s hopes of progressing were dashed in a sobering 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park – leading to glum faces in Glasgow.

Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Ian Rutherford/PA)
Fans watch Croatia v Scotland
(Steve Welsh/PA)

