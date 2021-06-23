Sterling’s shock and big names return to SW19 – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Raheem Sterling got a shock.

England’s players celebrated reaching the last 16 at Euro 2020.

All smiles into the last 16 😄🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/ObbU9stcnT — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) June 23, 2021

Andy Robertson reflected on Scotland’s exit.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston hailed Scotland’s players as “legends”.

Been watching beer garden videos of the equaliser ever since I woke up, was worth the admission fee alone. For that @ScotlandNT and for giving us all something to look forward to and get excited about for the last 6months legends to a man. On to the next one 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — martin compston (@martin_compston) June 23, 2021

Hammer time.

Find someone that looks at you like @Coufi5 looks at @_DeclanRice here… 😍 pic.twitter.com/9hTruqyn5n — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 23, 2021

John Terry got his UEFA Pro Licence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold worked his way back to fitness.

Three Lions with plenty of bite…

Romelu Lukaku shared some advice.

Work hard and believe in yourself https://t.co/oSW6LfvPcR — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

And ended any transfer speculation.

I am happy at inter ☺️ https://t.co/UZk1WMsni8 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

Happy birthday Zinedine Zidane.

Happy birthday, Zinedine Zidane! 🙇‍♂️ To celebrate, here's 10 minutes of 𝑔𝑒𝓃𝒾𝓊𝓈 from his playing days for @realmadriden. 🎬🍿 #LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/hXTA4jfTwz — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 23, 2021

Jack Harrison trained hard.

Tennis

The big names were back at Wimbledon.

Cricket

Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were raring to go.

Can’t wait to get back out there in an England shirt! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/wdr2AcXWKy — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 23, 2021

Excited for the next few weeks ahead 😊 @englandcricket pic.twitter.com/73spwfTdnV — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) June 23, 2021

Stuart Broad was impressed with Tyrone Mings’ fielding stance.

Look like a natural 2nd slip @OfficialTM_3 he’s coming for your spot @benstokes38 🔥 https://t.co/ohznRCA0uf — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 23, 2021

Buttler and Michael Vaughan enjoyed watching Rishabh Pant.

My favourite cricketer to watch at the moment …. @RishabhPant17 !!! #TestChampionshipFinal …. love how he looks like he is playing in the back garden …. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

David Warner mocked the English weather.

I thought it was raining in the UK https://t.co/SXJB00U89K — David Warner (@davidwarner31) June 23, 2021

Boxing

Joseph Parker helped out an old mate in camp.