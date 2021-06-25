Lineker all at sea and Curran imitates Shearer – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

Gary Lineker, er, enjoyed a day out in the Lake District.

Boat trip on Lake Windermere with all my mates. 🌧 pic.twitter.com/v4bkuw5ARX — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 25, 2021

Augsburg revealed their fixture list in unique fashion.

Our 2021-22 Bundesliga Schedule 📺 pic.twitter.com/oQMJCi4egG — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) June 25, 2021

James Milner showed no signs of aging.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his Instagram milestone.

Harry Maguire has lost track of time.

Bukayo Saka had a rough day.

England’s goalkeepers put in the work.

Uruguay made it through to the Copa America knockout stage.

VAMOS BANDA!💪💪 se ganó que era importante 👏👏 a descansar y seguir que falta mucho! #siemprepositivo #vamosquesepuede pic.twitter.com/XxGkWGGnJX — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) June 24, 2021

Miguel Almiron celebrated Paraguay’s progression.

Tim Krul was looking ahead to the last 16 of Euro 2020.

Cricket

Sam Curran took a leaf out of Alan Shearer’s book.

Sam Billings and Shearer enjoyed Curran’s footwork.

Billings was glad to be back involved.

The World Test Championship travelled in style.

David Warner enjoyed some down time.

KP was keeping fit.

Get FIT or get FAT is what i asked myself during the 1st lockdown…! pic.twitter.com/cayF0PM5WE — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 25, 2021

Pakistan were ready to travel.

South Africa took in the latest stop on their Caribbean tour.

Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane.

A day that changed Indian 🏏 history forever! I'll always remember the celebration & joy we felt with the fall of every wicket and the pride on witnessing 🇮🇳 win the World Cup. #1983WorldCup #nostalgia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GJtTaoFCgc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 25, 2021

Tennis

It’s almost time for Wimbledon.

Eugenie Bouchard celebrated Canada’s first Stanley Cup finalist in a decade.

GO HABS & BONNE FETE NATIONAL MES AMIS!!! ⚜️⚜️⚜️ — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) June 25, 2021

F1

Damon Hill is excited to see a full Silverstone.

Golf

Tom Brady continued the hype for his charity golf match, which will see him and Phil Mickelson team up again.

Who do you think taught me to sink those putts? LFG @PhilMickelson! https://t.co/G9m6x4zEdu pic.twitter.com/EJvu7qm1kG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 24, 2021

Pedro Figueiredo’s caddie earned his money.

Bubba Watson is not concerned at the condition of his clubs.

Broken driver. Great drive. 😯@BubbaWatson with something you rarely see. pic.twitter.com/fdjDvUbBTa — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 25, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor showed off his humble lifestyle.