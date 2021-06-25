Dina Asher-Smith sets the pace in Manchester

Dina Asher-Smith breezed through to the semi-final at the British Athletics Championships as her countdown to Tokyo continued.

The 25-year-old clocked 11.28 seconds to win the opening 100m heat at the Manchester Regional Arena.

The European 100 and 200 metres champion eased into Saturday’s semi-final, with the Championships doubling at the Olympic trials ahead of the Games next month.

“It’s really good to come here to the British Olympic trials, I want to earn the right to be in the next round, which means running well,” she said.

“I always believed it (Tokyo) was going to happen so it’s been quite easy to stay motivated. That goal never changes.”

Asher-Smith qualified fastest ahead of Daryll Neita and Asha Philip while CJ Ujah reached the men’s semi-final in 10.56secs.

European champion Zharnel Hughes won his heat in 10.50secs with Andrew Robertson also winning his heat.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, heat winners Jessie Knight (56.88secs), Jessica Turner, (56.96secs), Lina Nielsen (57.66secs) and Meghan Beesley (57.53secs) all progressed to Saturday’s final.