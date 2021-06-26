England prepare for Germany and Stokes goes big – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

All smiles in the England camp as the hard work continued.

Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell trained alone as their isolation continued.

Harry Maguire was focused on Germany.

Focused on Tuesday 💭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/eG1Un8I4JW — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) June 26, 2021

Germany gave England a timely reminder of Euro 96.

25 years ago today, #DieMannschaft celebrated a 6-5 win on penalties over England at Wembley in the semi-finals of Euro '96 🇩🇪🎉#OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/YRFGYxz6V7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 26, 2021

The current generation of Germans were focused.

Portugal headed to Spain.

Gary Neville was bored by Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United Closing in on Sancho Again! A transfer should be a joy and a moment of excitement . I’ve never been more bored by a transfer in my life to the point I feel like he’s already signed and I want to know who is next already. Not the lads fault at all I should say! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 26, 2021

Rio Ferdinand enjoyed the NBA.

Seeing @Giannis_An34 tell his teammates not to have @TheTraeYoung shake his shoulders at them again then go out and blitz his team was 🔥 to me. Old skool mindset. 1-1 #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sQMY4UQ0nn — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 26, 2021

Kevin De Bruyne celebrated a milestone.

Happy anniversary baby4 years and counting 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/PK5Q5fgBUx — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) June 26, 2021

Jesse Lingard got some sun.

Virgil van Dijk worked hard.

David Beckham wished his mum Sandra a happy birthday.

Theo Hernandez keeps his promise after Milan qualified for the Champions League.

Cricket

Great shot!

Crash, bang, wallop.

Ben Stokes delivered with the ball, too.

England Women were ready.

Getting the next generation ready.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed some love.

Tennis

Two days to go.

Heather Watson was delighted to return to the All England Club.

Athletics

Olympics prep continued for KJT.