Johanna Konta forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to coronavirus close contact

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from Wimbledon after being classified as a close contact of a positive test for Covid-19, organisers have announced.

A member of the British number one’s team showed Covid symptoms on Sunday morning and a subsequent PCR test returned a positive result.

Konta will now be required to spend 10 days in self-isolation and will be replaced in the Wimbledon singles by lucky loser Yafan Wang of China.

Johanna Konta has been withdrawn from The Championships – in line with government legislation she is required to self-isolate for 10 days having been classified as a close contact of a positive test for COVID-19. Yafan Wang will take her position in the draw as a lucky loser. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2021

A statement from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) read: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols.

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact.

“In line with Government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from the Championships.

“Both Johanna and her team member had tested negative on all their previous tests undertaken within the Championships’ protocols. Both individuals were advised of the positive test and close contact classification and are now self-isolating for the next 10 days.”