Football rumours: Manchester United keen to keep hold of Jesse Lingard

What the papers say

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to keep Jesse Lingard at Old Trafford with talks over a new three-year deal set to begin, writes the Daily Mirror. Lingard starred for West Ham on loan in the second half of last season leading to speculation about the future of the 28-year-old, but it appears the club hierarchy want him to stay.

Sticking with Manchester United, and the club are set to meet with representatives for Eduardo Camavinga next week, the Daily Star says. The 18-year-old midfielder is currently on the books of Ligue 1 side Rennes and Arsenal, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid may look to scupper any deal.

It could be second time lucky for Arsenal in their attempts to sign Dennis Praet, writes the Daily Express. The Belgian chose Leicester over the Gunners in 2019 but the 27-year-old only made 15 appearances last term and could be looking for pastures new, with the north London side eager to pounce.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney could be on the move, with two clubs vying for his signature, reports the Daily Express. Chelsea are said to be keen on the striker, with Everton looking to muscle in on a deal.

Felipe Anderson could be heading for a return to Lazio, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the midfielder, who signed for West Ham from the Serie A side in 2018 for a club-record fee, has opened talks about a potential cut-price reunion.

Social media round-up

West Brom’s new boss Valerian Ismael eyes transfer raid for Kean Bryan | @reluctantnickohttps://t.co/a8TZ9cK3Nj — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) June 28, 2021

Arsenal ace Xhaka leaves little to the imagination with latest transfer commenthttps://t.co/cBXrkusYMW pic.twitter.com/zMEJoAX2Wi — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 27, 2021

Players to watch

Antoine Griezmann: Manchester City may look to bring in the Barcelona and France forward if they give up hopes of landing Harry Kane from Tottenham, reports Fichajes.

Hector Bellerin: Achraf Hakimi is looking likely to leave Inter Milan, so the Serie A club have contacted Arsenal about the 26-year-old defender, according to Gianluca di Marzio.

Joe Worrall: The Nottingham Forest defender has been linked with a move to newly promoted Brentford, writes the Sun.