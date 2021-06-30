Hibs sign Jake Doyle-Hayes after St Mirren exit

Jack Ross has added midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes to his Hibernian squad ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old, who started his career at Aston Villa, was an impressive performer at St Mirren last season and was heavily linked with a move to Dundee United as a free agent.

However, Hibs swooped in for the Irishman, who is comfortable with both the attacking and defending aspects of midfield.

“After speaking to the manager, I was delighted to get this opportunity,” Doyle-Hayes told the club’s website. “I saw the club last season and played against them and the players they have should be competing for medals all the time.

“The expectation of the club is to be challenging for them and I think that’s really good.

“I enjoy both sides of the game. I enjoy digging in and defending and helping the back four, but I also like chipping in with a few assists and maybe a couple of goals if I am lucky.”

Doyle-Hayes will join up with the squad ahead of a pre-season training camp in England next week.