Happy Harry helps England fan scoop new glasses – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 30.

Football

England celebrated an unforgettable night

Thank you to all the fans at Wembley and up and down the country. Your support so far has been incredible. Let’s keep going! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/7r1oEpi9Kj — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 30, 2021

Did it definitely happen?

Had this dream last night. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2021

Oh yes!

Declan Rice celebrated in style.

The cramp was worth it in the end🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/eX0F3TcSwW — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 30, 2021

Liam Gallagher knows the drill.

It’s coming home — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 29, 2021

James Corden and David Beckham loved what they saw.

Kalvin Phillips’ mum was in the crowd at Wembley.

Free glasses for Billy.

Gary Neville had a laugh at Jack Wilshere’s expense.

Hey @JackWilshere how did our team selection and system competition go 😜 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 30, 2021

But reserved special praise for Jordan Pickford.

My MOM last night was Jordan Pickford and I also think he’s been England’s player of the tournament so far . I’ve been critical of him with Everton but with 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 he’s a different player ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 30, 2021

Paul Pogba reacted to France’s Euro 2020 exit.

There was a controversial appointment at Everton.

Cricket

A special moment for Joe Root.

An honour to receive my 150th ODI cap from @chriswoakes and loved being out there with the boys again! Good start to the series 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 pic.twitter.com/8Z6Dv0YiFx — Joe Root (@root66) June 30, 2021

"You're never happy to stand still and are always looking to improve." Congrats, @Root66! 👏 pic.twitter.com/sL7PU6qdin — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 30, 2021

Tim Southee loves Test cricket.

Who loves Test cricket? Tim Southee does. Wearing his Test cap and WTC cable knit on his evening walk in MIQ. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/sUfzOYQQjY — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 30, 2021

Tennis

Roger Federer did not understand.

Nick Kyrgios wasted little time.

Great shots!

She may have lost, but @AlisonVanU produced some moments of magic against Elina Svitolina 🤩#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/7yhUjaSvFa — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 30, 2021

Coco Gauff showed her flexibility.

Formula One

Williams’ George Russell was ready for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Is it Sunday yet? pic.twitter.com/1vkb3aBOq9 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 30, 2021

Nicholas Latifi was still celebrating his 26th birthday.

The team threw a surprise birthday party for @NicholasLatifi earlier! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/0j4UObEhH0 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) June 30, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor was in good spirits.

Boxing

Tyson Fury got behind England.

🦁🦁🦁 — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) June 30, 2021

AJ spoke to his uncle!