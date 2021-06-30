Midfielder Marco Stiepermann leaves Norwich by mutual consent

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann has left Norwich after reaching a mutual agreement with the Premier League newcomers to end his contract.

The 30-year-old German, who joined the Canaries in a £1.5million switch from VfL Bochum in August 2017 after a 14-year association with Borussia Dortmund, leaves with two Sky Bet Championship winners’ medals to his name.

He told the club’s official website: “When I first joined Norwich, I never expected the amazing four years that followed. I have found my second family in Norfolk and I learned so much about how amazing the football club is. It’s a big family.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience two promotions and have been able to play in the Premier League. It has been the greatest time of my career.

“Leaving the club, I will now always be a Canary. Before I was just black and yellow. I will now always be black, yellow and green.”

In his four years at Carrow Road, Stiepermann, who had a year remaining on his contract, made 119 appearances for the club, 19 of them last season, and scored 12 goals.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “Marco has been an excellent servant for the past four years. We will miss Marco. We wish him and his family the best for the future.”

Stiepermann’s departure comes as head coach Daniel Farke reshapes his squad for life back in the top flight with Emi Buendia having been sold to Aston Villa for a club record fee and winger Milot Rashica and goalkeeper Angus Gunn signed, with a loan deal for Chelsea’s Scotland international Billy Gilmour also in the pipeline.