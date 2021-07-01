Fulham considering former Everton boss Marco Silva for managerial vacancy

Marco Silva is a strong contender for the vacant manager’s role at Fulham, the PA news agency understands.

Scott Parker was appointed Bournemouth boss on Monday after leaving west London club Fulham by mutual consent, despite having two years remaining on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place, 11 points adrift of safety and with just five wins to their name.

Parker had led Fulham back to the top flight at the first attempt following their relegation in 2019 when the former England midfielder was in temporary charge.

Silva has managed at Watford, Everton and Hull and has been out of work since he was sacked by the Toffees in December 2019.

While at Goodison, Silva guided Everton to an eighth-placed Premier League finish in his first season, but was dismissed following a 5-2 defeat by local rivals Liverpool.

Silva’s first job in England was at Hull, where he took over in January 2017, but after the club were relegated to the Sky Bet Championship the Portuguese manager resigned.

Stuart Gray, who had been a senior head coach of the Fulham first team under Slavisa Jokanovic, returning for a second time in early 2019 to assist Parker, has been taking training at Motspur Park, with the squad arriving for the first day of pre-season on Monday.