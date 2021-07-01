Leigh Griffiths vows to help bring success back to Celtic after signing new deal

Leigh Griffiths vowed to do everything he can to bring back success to Celtic after agreeing a one-year contract extension.

There was some doubt about the 30-year-old striker’s Parkhead future following a frustrating 2020-21 campaign spent mainly on the bench as the Hoops finished the season trophyless.

Griffiths, who has scored 123 goals in 261 appearances for Celtic since signing from Wolves in January 2014, missed out on a place in Scotland’s Euro 2020 squad and recently became embroiled in a public spat with Neil Lennon, with the former Celtic boss doubling down on his criticism of the forward’s fitness last summer.

However, new manager Ange Postecoglou has given Griffiths a chance and the Parkhead attacker told the club’s official website: “I am delighted to extend my time at the club.

“Celtic is a club I love and I want to do all I can to play my part again in bringing success to our supporters.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead and working with the new gaffer and the rest of the lads.

“It is an exciting time for the club and I wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“I’ll be doing everything I can to help us get back to where we all want to be.”

Postecoglou said: “I am really pleased to keep Leigh with us for another season at least.

“I have had very positive conversations with Leigh and he clearly understands my expectations and more importantly the club’s.

“Leigh has already proven himself as one of the top strikers in Scotland and I look forward to working with him so that we can bring success to Celtic Football Club.”