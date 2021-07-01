Bobby Geddes leaves Dundee after 15 years as goalkeeping coach

Bobby Geddes has left his post as goalkeeping coach at Dundee, the Dens Park club have announced.

The former keeper played for the Tayside club at the beginning of his career and returned in a coaching capacity in 2006.

A statement on the club’s official website read: “Dundee Football Club can confirm that Bobby Geddes has left the club following the expiry of his contract.

“Bobby has held the position of goalkeeping coach at the club for 15 years.

“He spent 10 years of his playing career at Dens and in 2016 was voted into the Dundee FC Hall of Fame with a Special Recognition Award.

“We would like to thank Bobby for his efforts while with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”