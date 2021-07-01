Portsmouth sign Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu on loan

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined Portsmouth on loan from Manchester City for the 2021-22 season, the Sky Bet League One club has announced.

The 19-year-old, who won the first of his four senior caps in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in March, made 29 appearances for Rochdale in the same division last season.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted to sign Gavin, who we believe is one of the best young goalkeepers in Europe.

“His presence comes from his speed around the box, how well he covers his area and the fact he’s incredibly brave.

“He has outstanding distribution and will have benefited tremendously from his loan spell with Rochdale.

“Last season he was probably the busiest keeper in League One – he made the most saves in the division.”

Bazunu, who began his career at Shamrock Rovers, is yet to make a senior appearance for City but was elevated to the international stage by Ireland boss Stephen Kenny with number one Darren Randolph and Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher both ruled out by injury.