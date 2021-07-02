England head to Rome as Nikita Parris joins Arsenal – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 2.

Football

Kieran Trippier talks us through his day in the England training camp.

We're heading back to the Diary Room to catch up with @trippier2! 👋 The #ThreeLions defender talks jokes with John Stones, team spirit and the upcoming clash with Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/RSvg1vRw46 — England (@England) July 2, 2021

England were preparing for their trip to Rome.

Final session before Ukraine: ☑️ Next stop: 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/BsQIClPtJL — England (@England) July 2, 2021

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, currently away with England at Euro 2020, took time out to pass on best wishes to a young Reds fan.

Hi Ashley thanks for your tweet and please give your son my best wishes, tell him to keep enjoying his football and working hard in school! Enjoy the rest of the Euros 👍🏻 https://t.co/4cR5KpO0Be — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 2, 2021

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham disagreed with resident TV referee Peter Walton.

Am I the only one who never agrees with Peter Walton? — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) July 2, 2021

David De Gea was more than happy with Juan Mata’s new deal as Bruno Fernandes waiting for the number eight shirt…

I guess I’ll have to wait for the number 8 another year… 😒😂 Congrats brother!! Well deserved! An example and an inspiration on and off the pitch 🤩 @juanmata8 https://t.co/kziTxCVMIu — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) July 2, 2021

How Marcus Rashford made a little boy’s dream.

Teddy, you deserve it little man ♥️ https://t.co/mOZ1HrSj88 pic.twitter.com/9mEBu3QTiN — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) July 2, 2021

Nikita Parris was back in the Women’s Super League.

Excited to join a club with so rich in history. Excited to meet all of you Arsenal fans. Excited to win even more trophies… I am, Excited to be a Gunner. 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/XkvB2QO448 — Nikita Parris (@lilkeets) July 2, 2021

Cool Runnings x Tranmere

Tennis

Roger Federer thanked the Wimbledon crowd after his second-round win yesterday.

After 18 months of rehabbing and performing behind closed doors, playing on Centre Court to a passionate crowd makes it all worth it. Thank you 🚀🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/7TjQbrxioR — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 2, 2021

Formula One

Max Verstappen is gearing up for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

Back at the Red Bull Ring! But it will be a new challenge. Let’s try to start where we ended last week #KeepPushing 🇦🇹 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/GGV4sAPlyr — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 2, 2021

Mick Schumacher made the most of the view at the Red Bull Ring.

Cricket

Lancashire were all set for their Blast clash with rose rivals Yorkshire.

Boxing

Tommy Coyle has been limbering up ahead of an important date in the sporting calendar.

Good week in camp ahead of the Dads Race at Sports Day. pic.twitter.com/Dc48aXHGWG — Tommy Coyle (@TommyCoyle89) July 2, 2021

Rugby league

Leon Pryce was a proud father.