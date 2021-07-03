Bournemouth sign Emiliano Marcondes following Brentford release

Bournemouth have signed Emiliano Marcondes on a three-year deal after his contract at Brentford expired.

The 26-year-old arrives as a free agent and will join his new team-mates after completing a period of quarantine in line with government guidelines on international travel.

Marcondes made 40 appearances for the Bees last season, scoring in their play-off final victory over Swansea having also played in both legs of the semi-final win against the Cherries.

The Dane moved to Griffin Park from FC Nordsjaelland in January 2018 and also spent four months on loan with FC Midtjylland during their 2019-20 title-winning campaign

“To be able to sign a player of Emiliano’s quality on a free transfer is a huge coup for the club,” said club chief executive Neill Blake.

“Unsurprisingly, we were in competition with a number of other clubs so I’m delighted that he has chosen AFC Bournemouth for the next stage of his career.

“Emiliano is proven at this level, knows what it takes to win and has experience of the biggest games and securing promotion.

“He will be an excellent addition to our squad and add real competition in an important area of the pitch.”