Jackson Irvine joins St Pauli from Hibernian

Jackson Irvine has joined Bundesliga 2 club St Pauli after leaving Hibernian on a free.

The 28-year-old Australia midfielder made 21 appearances for the Easter Road club last season after joining in January.

Irvine started his senior career at Celtic and had spells at Kilmarnock, Ross County, Burton and Hull.

On their official Twitter account, Hibernian said: “Wishing Jackson all the best at FC St. Pauli – thank you for your efforts in a Hibs shirt.”

Irvine told the official FC St Pauli Twitter account in English: “I’m delighted to be here. The club and its values are a perfect fit for me.

“The way St. Pauli play football suits me, too. I can’t wait to meet my teammates now and get started.”