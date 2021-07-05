Shawberto Carlos and Anderson makes history – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 5.

Football

England assist king Luke Shaw has a new nickname.

It’s a dog’s life for Alan Shearer.

🤣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) July 5, 2021

The Bukayo Saka on a unicorn love continued.

Monday motivation for Harry Maguire.

A great moment for Jordan Henderson.

A moment I’ll never forget. Full focus now on Wednesday 💪🏻🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/lJsIVBddQC — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 5, 2021

The bromance continued.

Patrice Evra was supporting England in his own way.

A new look for the final four.

Two striking greats met up.

As did Ronaldinho and Benjamin Mendy.

A big day for the Rooney family.

Roy Keane makes it clear which child brought him the most joy…

Ashley Young was back at Villa.

First day! Feels good to be back 🤘🏾💜💙 https://t.co/37MmELwpHj — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 5, 2021

Ben Brereton was still loving life with Chile.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu continued to enjoy the support of Liam Gallagher and his interesting rhyming slang.

Get on the Les Dennis tday and get behind Emma Raducanu celestial talent — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 5, 2021

Roger Federer gave a tour around SW19.

Dua Lipa missed SW19.

sad 2 miss Wimbledon this year but i’ve been getting in the spirit with @evianwater 💓🎾💓🎾💓 pic.twitter.com/2OtcInpglD — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 5, 2021

Children + live TV = ….

Wimbledon is over for Jodie Burrage – but the hard work isn’t.

Cricket

James Anderson passed a landmark.

He's done it!!! ONE THOUSAND FIRST-CLASS WICKETS for @jimmy9 with Heino Kuhn number 1,000. Kent are 19-5 #LANvKEN pic.twitter.com/9iC6geQA2z — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 5, 2021

THE 🐐 Congratulations on 1,000 First Class wickets @jimmy9 👏 pic.twitter.com/bbMLcETz8k — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2021

An absolute pleasure to witness 😍 Congratulations on 1000 FC wickets @jimmy9 🐐😍 pic.twitter.com/6J9HoEx471 — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 5, 2021

Jimmy Anderson 😂😂😂😂😂🐐 How good! 👏🏽👏🏽 @lancscricket — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) July 5, 2021

Kate Cross looked back on an ODI series win.

As did England’s men’s team.

KP was enjoying a quiet cuppa.

I wake up to have coffee, I don’t have coffee to wake up. Glorious morning in London…but v v quiet! 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/MmAmRLynw4 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 5, 2021

F1

Daniel Ricciardo reflected on his weekend.

Cycling

Not a luxurious rest day for Mark Cavendish.

Rugby Union

Leigh Halfpenny on his injury.