Cedric Itten strikes late for Rangers after James Tavernier’s penalty miss

A late Cedric Itten goal after skipper James Tavernier missed a penalty gave Rangers a 1-0 friendly win over Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Jermain Defoe and Glenn Middleton missed chances for a first-half Gers side which consisted mostly of fringe players, while visiting keeper Robby McCrorie tipped a header from Brian Graham over the bar with the Thistle striker heading a second Richard Foster cross wide.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard made 10 changes for the second half with some star players including Tavernier, Connor Goldson and Joe Aribo getting game time.

Striker Kemar Roofe cracked the post with a left-footed drive before Tavernier got a chance from the spot in the 81st minute when his free-kick was adjudged by referee Greg Aitken to have hit an arm in the Jags defensive wall inside the box.

However, the Light Blues captain’s penalty rebounded off the post and was knocked behind, but two minutes later Ianis Hagi headed down a Roofe cross and Itten knocked the ball in from close range for a positive result in Rangers’ first pre-season friendly.