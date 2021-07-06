Tuesday, July 6th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ross County report a number of positive coronavirus tests

By Press Association
July 6, 2021, 10:50 am
There has been a Covid-19 outbreak at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)
There has been a Covid-19 outbreak at Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Ross County’s pre-season preparations have come to a halt due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Several players and coaching staff at the Dingwall club tested positive for the virus.

Malky Mackay’s side are due to start their season with a Premier Sports Cup group-stage clash against Forfar on Saturday.

A statement on the Staggies’ official website read: “A number of Ross County players and coaching staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precaution the club has temporarily suspended football operations to prevent any further spread of the virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal