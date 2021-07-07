In pictures – England beat Denmark to reach first European Championship final

History beckons for England after they reached the European Championship final for the first time by beating 1992 champions Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday night.
Anticipation was at fever pitch even before Gareth Southgate’s men walked out at Wembley, and a dramatic 120 minutes beneath the arch simply intensified the atmosphere as Harry Kane won it in extra-time, converting the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures in the hours before, during and after the semi-final.