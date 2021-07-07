Thursday, July 8th 2021 Show Links
In pictures – England beat Denmark to reach first European Championship final

By Press Association
July 7, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: July 7, 2021, 11:30 pm
England are through to the Euro 2020 final (Mike Egerton/PA)
History beckons for England after they reached the European Championship final for the first time by beating 1992 champions Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Anticipation was at fever pitch even before Gareth Southgate’s men walked out at Wembley, and a dramatic 120 minutes beneath the arch simply intensified the atmosphere as Harry Kane won it in extra-time, converting the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures in the hours before, during and after the semi-final.

Two England fans stand outside Wembley with a half-and-half scarf (Nick Potts/PA)
Fans take in the atmosphere at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)
A Denmark fan surveys the scene (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ed Sheeran and David Beckham made the trip down Wembley Way (sort of) (Mike Egerton/PA)
Looks painful...
The atmosphere was building
The England players arrived
Fan parks and beer gardens filled up around the country
Frank Skinner and David Baddiel hoping it will be coming home
Fans start making a noise inside the ground
Prime minister Boris Johnson was roaring on England at Wembley
England fans were ready for kick off at BOXPARK in Croydon
England captain Harry Kane and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer swap pennants and a signed Christian Eriksen shirt in tribute to the Denmark midfielder who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the tournament
England started well, with Raheem Sterling threatening
But Mikkel Damsgaard beat Jordan Pickford with a brilliant free kick to stun England
England fans in Trafalgar Square reacted to the opener
England reacted brilliantly and Simon Kjaer's own goal levelled the scores nine minutes later
England fans celebrate at the Vinegar Yard in London
Kasper Schmeichel made a brilliant save to deny Harry Maguire
Pop star Anne-Marie watches on at Wembley
Harry Kane is mobbed by team-mates after firing England ahead from the penalty spot
Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate England’s second goal (
Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady carry Bukayo Saka as they celebrate victory over Denmark
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates on the final whistle
England fans celebrate at the Vinegar Yard in London
England fans celebrate outside Wembley
