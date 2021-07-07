In pictures – England beat Denmark to reach first European Championship final

History beckons for England after they reached the European Championship final for the first time by beating 1992 champions Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Anticipation was at fever pitch even before Gareth Southgate’s men walked out at Wembley, and a dramatic 120 minutes beneath the arch simply intensified the atmosphere as Harry Kane won it in extra-time, converting the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel had saved his penalty.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best pictures in the hours before, during and after the semi-final.

Two England fans stand outside Wembley with a half-and-half scarf (Nick Potts/PA)

Fans take in the atmosphere (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans dressed as knights outside Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

A Denmark fan surveys the scene (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ed Sheeran and David Beckham made the trip down Wembley Way (sort of) (Mike Egerton/PA)

Looks painful… (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The atmosphere continued to build (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The England players arrived (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fan parks and beer gardens filled up around the country (Tess Derry/PA)

Frank Skinner and David Baddiel hoping it will be coming home (Mike Egerton/PA)

Fans start making a noise inside the ground (Nick Potts/PA)

Prime minister Boris Johnson was roaring on England at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans were ready for kick off at BOXPARK in Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)

England captain Harry Kane and Denmark captain Simon Kjaer swap pennants and a signed Christian Eriksen shirt in tribute to the Denmark midfielder who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the tournament (Mike Egerton/PA)

England started well, with Raheem Sterling threatening (Nick Potts/PA)

But Mikkel Damsgaard beat Jordan Pickford with a brilliant free-kick to stun England (Mike Egerton/PA)

England fans in Trafalgar Square reacted to the opener (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England reacted brilliantly and Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled the scores nine minutes later (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate at the Vinegar Yard in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Kasper Schmeichel made a brilliant save to deny Harry Maguire (Mike Egerton/PA)

Pop star Anne-Marie watches on at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Harry Kane is mobbed by team-mates after firing England ahead from the penalty spot (Nick Potts/PA)

Fans in Trafalgar Square celebrate England’s second goal (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady carry Bukayo Saka as they celebrate victory over Denmark (Mike Egerton/PA)

England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates on the final whistle (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans celebrate at the Vinegar Yard in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)