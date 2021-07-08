It’s coming home! There’s only one story in town for Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Football

England players and fans celebrated reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Wow what a night! Unbelievable performance and we're into a Euros final!!! Wembley was incredible!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/dOnQq3lrhH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 7, 2021

What a night….!! Wow.!! Well done boys #englandvdenmark pic.twitter.com/v1CTJ4rvuc — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) July 7, 2021

That crowd last night were a dream. 16 months of no real fan presence in football stadiums and one huge enormous outpouring of emotion over 120 mins brings back why football is special . A privilege to be inside Wembley . Helped of course by a having brilliant team to watch! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6Z3TMHkumO — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 8, 2021

Wow! 27m people watching England v Denmark on @itvfootball last night! Largest ever audience for a football match on a single channel ! ❤️🙏 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 8, 2021

On to the final!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/FNpxR6wZBC — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 8, 2021

The support and energy from all the fans have been incredible both at Wembley and everyone watching at home. Bring on Sunday under the arches ❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KqhXHflaNa — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 8, 2021

Proud to be apart of this team. One more push. We will give it everything🦁❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/B4tu8RwZsQ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 7, 2021

WE’RE IN THE FINAL 🤩🤩😅. Team were immense today 😍 what a night and what support from our amazing fans! See you Sunday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/bwaurVGPbm — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 7, 2021

Put your hands up if you had a good night 🙌🏼… see you Sunday! pic.twitter.com/1MVkm6hiEk — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 7, 2021

WHAT A FEELING, LETS GOOOOOO!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cE5rqocBTv — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 7, 2021

WE ARE IN THE FINAL!!!Brilliant by the boys showing fantastic character from 1-0 down. You fans were incredible singing the whole game Bring on Sunday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@england #england #euro2020 pic.twitter.com/vESSflVSdU — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 7, 2021

This @England team is doing bits man. @sterling7 was sensational again. Player of the tournament for me. Roll on Sunday baby!! Looking forward to seeing the boys lift that trophy 😎#ItsComingHome — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) July 8, 2021

What a night 🙌🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNfbYgpyQd — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 8, 2021

This is what football does to the nation… unreal scenes around Wembley yesterday! These guys are creating history 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁#Euro2020#ENG pic.twitter.com/T9VUmu4Rj9 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 8, 2021

Huge congratulations to former Cub Scout and now @England Manager, Gareth Southgate (pictured here with Chief Scout @BearGrylls), and the whole England football team on reaching the finals of #Euros2021! #ENG #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/9Vbn9yWl5n — Scouts (@scouts) July 8, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2020 is over – time to relax.

Peace of mind 🌊 pic.twitter.com/LuCcZ8DlaC — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 8, 2021

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

15 years ago today! A game I really like to remember. A beautiful end to the World Cup on home soil and an emotional farewell to the one and only Titan, @OliverKahn 🇩🇪👏🏼 #WM2006 @DFB_Team pic.twitter.com/02O5vixaLT — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) July 8, 2021

Birthday celebrations.

🥳 Happy 41st birthday to Spurs legend Robbie Keane! pic.twitter.com/ClTm9S5QC6 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 8, 2021

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed Zak Crawley’s display in England’s convincing ODI victory against Pakistan.

Things you love to see! 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/36Ps4PdDrd — Sam Billings (@sambillings) July 8, 2021

Formula One

