Callum McManaman joins Tranmere

Tranmere have signed former Wigan and West Brom winger Callum McManaman.

The 30-year-old, who starred in Wigan’s FA Cup triumph of 2013, has signed a one-year deal at Prenton Park after a spell in Australia with Melbourne Victory.

The League Two club have also announced the signing of striker Elliott Nevitt from non-League side Warrington Rylands.

Liverpool-born Nevitt, 21, caught the eye of professional sides when he scored a hat-trick in Rylands’ FA Vase final victory at Wembley in May.

Rovers manager Micky Mellon told the club’s website: “We have worked very hard to sign Callum and it has been a long pursuit.

“He has wanted to come here right from the start but it is not as easy as that to make it happen, we have had to do all of the necessaries to make sure the move happened.

“To get the type of quality that Callum possess into the building shows the intent of the football club and where we want to be.”

Nevitt has also signed a one-year contract with the Wirral-based side.

Mellon said: “Elliott deserves his opportunity. We have seen his guts, determination and he has trained well since he came in.

“He is at a different stage of his career compared to Callum but Tranmere has always been good at finding and nurturing local non-league talent from Merseyside in order to give them an opportunity, which is something I love to do. We are going to work very hard with Elliott.”