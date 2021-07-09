Toni Duggan returns to Everton after Atletico Madrid exit

Striker Toni Duggan has returned to Everton on a two-year deal.

The England international left the club in 2013 to join Manchester City, before moving to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, where her contract has just expired.

Duggan has now set her sights on firing Everton into Europe.

“It would be a dream come true if I can get Everton back in the Champions League,” she told evertontv.

“It’s so important for the club, it’s everyone’s objective.

“When I met with Everton they stated they wanted Champions League football.

“For me personally, I’ve played Champions League football right throughout my career. I’ve always been part of it and it’s the pinnacle of a player’s career.

“I want that. I’m ambitious about it. That’s where this club belongs and I know we can achieve it.”