Watford continue summer recruitment with Joshua King signing

Watford have announced the arrival of Norway striker Joshua King, the Premier League club’s third signing of a busy Friday.

Former Bournemouth frontman King has agreed a two-year contract, with the option of another 12 months, after leaving Everton.

Earlier on Friday, the promoted Hornets had announced the signings of Stoke midfielder Peter Etebo on a season-long loan with an option to buy and former Rangers forward Dapo Mebude.

Etebo, 25, joined Stoke in the summer of 2018 from Portuguese outfit Feirense ahead of playing for Nigeria at the World Cup in Russia.

He went on to make 45 Championship appearances for the Potters before having loan spells at Getafe in 2019-20 and Galatasaray for the whole of last season.

The news about Etebo came after the signing of Mebude on a two-year deal.

Mebude, 19 left the Scottish champions earlier this month, and also has a further two-year option written into his new Watford contract.

Mebude is a Scotland youth international who came through the ranks at Ibrox before making his debut for the club in May 2019. He has also represented Scotland at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

The teenager spent the second half of last season on loan at Queen of the South, where he scored two goals in 11 appearances.