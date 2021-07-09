Tam Courts hails Lawrence Shankland after win over Kelty Hearts

Dundee United manager Tam Courts hailed the clinical display of Lawrence Shankland after edging a “proper cup tie” in his first game in charge.

Courts saw his Premiership side edge a 1-0 win over his former club, Kelty Hearts, in the opening night of the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

“It was a proper cup tie,” Courts told Premier Sports. “The game probably panned out exactly the way I expected it to.

“I have managed at this place for a number of years and I know what it’s like to bring a team here and for other teams to come here and have trouble.

“I thought it was a really good cup tie, played in good spirit, and I think it was one the neutral would enjoy.”

Shankland proved the match-winner, converting an accurate first-time cross from full-back Kieran Freeman in the 77th minute.

Courts added: “We know through Shanks’ history that if you put the ball in the box and give him service, then he will put them away. He got one chance and that’s what he did.”