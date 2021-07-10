Morton call off Premier Sports Cup tie due to Covid outbreak

Morton have become the third team to forfeit their opening Premier Sports Cup group game.

Stranraer have been awarded a 3-0 win after a Covid-19 outbreak among the Greenock side forced Saturday’s tie at Stair Park to be cancelled.

Ross County and Dumbarton had already been consigned to defeats against Forfar and St Mirren respectively.

Scottish Championship side Morton confirmed that “multiple” players had returned positive tests.

A statement added: “The club are taking all the necessary measures and precautions required to try and ensure the outbreak is contained.

“Unfortunately, under the circumstances and having to take the necessary precautions, the club have been left with no choice other than to forfeit the game.

“With these measures in place, it is our hope that the home tie against East Kilbride on Tuesday night will still go ahead as planned.

“We would like to apologise to supporters who will be understandably disappointed by this and would have been looking forward to tuning into Stranraer’s stream to see the squad return to competitive action.”