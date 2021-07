UK Gov accused of negligence over lack of movement on greenports in Scotland Westminster has reinforced its pledge to roll out its freeport model in Scotland, despite allegations it is “ignoring” the matter.

Sonangol launches Lobito tender Sonangol has launched a tender process for the Lobito refinery, which may have capacity of up to 200,000 barrels per day.

‘Sigh of relief’ as Sullom Voe industrial action averted Union bosses and Shetland Islands Council have reached a deal to end a long-running dispute at Sullom Voe oil and gas terminal.