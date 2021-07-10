Robbie Neilson expects Gary Mackay-Steven to be ‘huge’ player for Hearts

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson predicted Gary Mackay-Steven would be a “huge” player for the Jambos this season after the winger netted in a 2-0 win at Peterhead.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen player cut inside from the left wing and fired Hearts in front in their Premier Sports Cup opener at Balmoor.

Liam Boyce added a second-half goal to leave Neilson satisfied with his side’s attacking play.

On Mackay-Steven, he told Hearts TV: “He will be huge for us. I thought he was excellent. Even on a sticky surface with long grass, he still took it and he was driving at people.

“Josh (Ginnelly) did well with his one v ones and Boycie as well up top. When Finlay (Pollock) came on he was excellent as well so I was delighted with him.

“These games always come so quickly in pre-season but I thought we played well at times. Still a bit of polishing up to do, we changed our system recently and it’s getting used to that.

“We are still trying to build a team, still looking to add to it, guys will hopefully be coming in sooner rather than later. They have got to adapt to it as well, but it’s about winning and putting on a performance.”