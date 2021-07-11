Steven Gerrard calls on Rangers to start performing after Tranmere defeat

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has warned his players they need to start performing in pre-season or find themselves sidelined.

Gerrard was critical of his team at both ends of the park after a 1-0 friendly defeat at Tranmere on Saturday.

The Scottish champions next face Arsenal before games against Blackpool, Brighton and Real Madrid ahead of the start of their title defence.

And Gerrard will start to pick the team on merit after fielding different sides in each half at Prenton Park.

“I think the first two weeks is all about minutes, it’s all about getting people through it, it’s all about getting volume into the legs,” he told Rangers TV.

“But now, from Monday morning, we will have a look at this game and now it’s about people impressing and training to play, because now I’m going to pick teams for 60 minutes

“If you’re not performing now we can’t carry anyone. The season is so important as we move along. People need to impress now and play well, otherwise they are not going to get many minutes.”