Gary Mackay-Steven feels ready for new campaign after settling in at Hearts

Hearts winger Gary Mackay-Steven feels set to hit the ground running after kick-starting their campaign in Peterhead.

Mackay-Steven netted the opening goal of a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup win at Balmoor.

The former Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen player joined Hearts in January after a spell with New York City and he feels he has fully settled in at Tynecastle.

“I always start the season with targets and I am feeling good, pre-season went really well,” he told Hearts TV.

“I have got some targets in my head and it was obviously nice personally. but the main thing is to help the team and I will look to do that every game.

“I feel really comfortable with the boys now, I know them now really well, I know the gaffer, I know how we want to play.

“I am feeling good, feeling sharp, feeling really positive, and looking ahead to a big season for me and everyone.”