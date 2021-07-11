French defender Romaric Yapi leaves Brighton for Vitesse Arnhem

French defender Romaric Yapi has left Brighton to join Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old joined the Seagulls from Paris St Germain in 2019, with his only senior appearance coming as a substitute in a 3-1 Carabao Cup loss to Aston Villa later that year.

He departs the Amex Stadium for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

Albion’s head of academy John Morling told the Premier League club’s website: “This is a good move for Romaric. He’s very keen to play and it is great to see that desire, but at this stage we can’t guarantee that opportunity to him.

“Romaric has been a pleasure to work with and we have watched him evolve and develop as part of the squad.

“Now it’s time for his next step and we wish him all the best for the future.”