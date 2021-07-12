Stars reflect on Euro 2020 after England’s final loss – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 12.

Football

Stars reacted to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

We made some history, but couldn’t achieve the one thing we’re all dreaming of. But football is about more than trophies, and we’ve seen that all summer. Coming home? Perhaps it was here all along. pic.twitter.com/plyrlEZjzr — England (@England) July 12, 2021

More than a team. We're family. ❤️ We'll stick together no matter what. pic.twitter.com/1p4CJNHWXY — England (@England) July 11, 2021

Last night hurts. It’ll hurt for a long time. But we’ve come so far and broken down so many barriers that this is not the end. We win together, lose together and will regroup together for the World Cup. Thanks for all your support this summer. pic.twitter.com/kUfW3zq2mn — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

Win together – lose together. We’ll be back. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/8JGIx57VPN — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 12, 2021

I’m so proud of this team. Such a young talented group of players. We gave everything we had for you fans and i’m sorry it wasn’t enough. The support we’ve received is something we will never forget. We will be back stronger.Thank you 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ❤️ @England #england pic.twitter.com/V3pGPYKavu — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) July 12, 2021

Absolutely devastated.. I can’t actually explain what it means personally the way the fans have acted this past 7 weeks.. To every single one of youse, I hope I can repay you… 😢❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Yl05trQDKr — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) July 12, 2021

🏆 It’s coming Rome!!! #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/tZBZtwWQOX — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) July 11, 2021 Seguendo la tradizione di un grande maestro @fabiocannavaro 🏆😴#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/EHQI9B3D5m — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) July 12, 2021 Questa coppa è per tutti voi italiani! Godetevi, perché ce la meritiamo… SIAMO CAMPIONI D’EUROPA 💙🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/BGLyd7TI2r — Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) July 12, 2021 A casa con noi 🏆🇮🇹 #RinascimentoAzzurro #Azzurri #EURO2020 @azzurri pic.twitter.com/ZEnn0Ueklf — Gianluigi Donnarumma (@gigiodonna1) July 12, 2021 Congratulations @emersonpalmieri & Jorginho on winning #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZGoWDLCjuE — Mateo Kovacic (@mateokovacic8) July 12, 2021 Paul Pogba reflected on Euro 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) Jurgen Klopp, Virgil Van Dijk and Liverpool were back in training.

Happy to be back, boss?😁 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/0SZ7yNbqTB — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2021 Big Virg is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 😍 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/NP17QFCfRF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2021 Thiago Alcantara was taking a family break.

Cricket

New Zealand still haven’t got over their World Cup final defeat on boundary countback.

Why is it a penalty shootout and not just whoever made the most passes wins? 👀 #joking 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 11, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic thanked Rafael Nadal for his kind words after his Wimbledon win.

Stan Wawrinka was preaching positivity.

Today could just be a day. Unless, you decide it’s more than that ☕️☀️💥! #yonex75th https://t.co/c7Na1bMTpa — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) July 12, 2021

Gracias Rafa! Definitely amazing for us 3. See you soon! https://t.co/Zc0Bq9Rr95 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 12, 2021

Rugby Union

Happy birthday JP Pietersen.

Thank you Rugby family 🏉❤️ https://t.co/dvESWvv4Jx — JP Pietersen (@jppietersen14) July 12, 2021

UFC

Conor McGregor gave an injury update to his fans.

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

And laughed at Floyd Mayweather’s winnings.

35k 😂😂 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was getting excited.