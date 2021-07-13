6 players whose Euro 2020 exploits could make them Premier League targets

As the build-up to the new season continues following the conclusion of Euro 2020, it will be interesting to see if some of the players who shone at the tournament become new faces in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency looks at six players who may be transfer targets for English top-flight clubs.

Mikkel Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard scored a stunning free-kick for Denmark against England (Nick Potts/PA).

Having already scored a fine goal in Denmark’s 4-1 group-stage victory over Russia, Damsgaard then put them ahead in the semi-final against England with a stunning free-kick. The clubs the Sampdoria forward, who turned 21 during the Euros, has been linked with include Liverpool.

Jeremy Doku

Jeremy Doku, right, proved a handful for opponents at Euro 2020 (Andreas Gebert/Pool Photo via AP)

While the 19-year-old Belgium and Rennes forward featured only twice at the tournament, he impressed in both games, against Finland in the group stage and Italy in the quarter-finals. Doku is another player Liverpool have reportedly been interested in.

Denzel Dumfries

Full-back Dumfries, 25, made a notable impact in Holland’s campaign, particularly early on as he showed his eye for goal. The PSV Eindhoven man headed the winner when the Dutch beat Ukraine 3-2 in their opening match, then netted again in their second game, the 2-0 win against Austria. Everton are said to have an interest.

Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli helped Italy win Euro 2020 (Carl Recine/Pool Photo via AP)

Locatelli’s eye-catching contribution for eventual champions Italy included scoring a brace against Switzerland in the group stage. The 23-year-old midfielder, currently with Sassuolo, is being linked with Arsenal, as well as Juventus.

Pedri

🗣️ Luis Enrique: "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andrés Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique." UEFA's team of Technical Observers have named Pedri as their Young Player of the Tournament 🇪🇸👏#EURO2020 | #ESP pic.twitter.com/NDwfFoXt2O — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 11, 2021

The 18-year-old Barcelona midfielder earned the young player of the tournament award for his efforts for a Spain outfit who bowed out in the semi-finals. Pedri played all but one minute of the campaign and registered a pass completion percentage of 92.3.

Patrick Schick

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick finished as the joint top scorer at Euro 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Czech Republic’s Schick scored five times at the tournament to end up as joint top-scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. The most memorable goal among them was the sensational effort the 25-year-old Bayer Leverkusen striker hit from near the halfway line against Scotland, the second of a brace in a 2-0 win.