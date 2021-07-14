Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge in hospital with coronavirus

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old Philippines international had recently reported back for pre-season training with the Sky Bet Championship outfit.

Blues technical director Craig Gardner said via the club’s Twitter account: “On behalf of the board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against Covid-19.

“We’re in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.

“He’s in the best possible hands and we’re hopeful we can all welcome him home at the earliest opportunity.”

Birmingham are due to begin their new campaign at Sheffield United on August 7.

Etheridge made 43 appearances last season after joining the club from Cardiff.

