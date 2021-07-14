Former Manchester United boss Casey Stoney named as head coach of San Diego NWSL

Former Manchester United boss Casey Stoney has been announced as head coach of new North American side San Diego NWSL.

The 39-year-old former England international stepped down as United manager at the end of the last campaign after three seasons in charge.

Her new club, whose president is ex-United States boss Jill Ellis, are preparing for their debut campaign in the National Women’s Soccer League next year.

Stoney said in quotes on their official website: “I am extremely excited and motivated to lead San Diego NWSL on the field next season and beyond.

“Jill and this ownership group are deeply committed to building a world-class club both on and off the field and I look forward to being a part of creating our culture and style of play as a team. I am eager to begin work immediately ahead of our inaugural year of competition in NWSL next season.”

Ellis said: “Casey is one of the most decorated, distinguished and talented English players of all time and has transitioned seamlessly in her role as a manager.

“She immediately turned Manchester United Women Football Club into respected contenders and established herself as one of the top managers in the league.

“Casey has all of the qualities we want in our manager and she is fully committed to making San Diego NWSL a globally successful club and brand led by powerful and talented women. We are thrilled to secure her as our manager and look forward to what she will bring to our club and city.”

Having taken charge at United when they launched as a professional outfit, Stoney guided them to the 2018-19 Championship title and then successive fourth-placed finishes in the Women’s Super League.

Last term they ended up just one point behind third-placed Arsenal as the Gunners won the race for a Champions League spot.