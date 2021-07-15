Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Admiral Muskwe makes Luton move

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 10:26 am
Admiral Muskwe (left), who was on loan at Wycombe last season, has joined Luton (John Walton/PA)
Luton have signed striker Admiral Muskwe from Premier League Leicester for an undisclosed fee.

The Zimbabwe international has agreed a permanent deal with the Sky Bet Championship Hatters after an impressive loan spell with struggling Wycombe last season.

The 22-year-old, who represented England at Under-16 and Under-17 levels, scored three times during a six-month stint with the relegated Chairboys, including a strike against Swansea nominated as the club’s goal of the season.

The Leicester youth product never made a first-team appearance for the Foxes but did gain experience on loan at Swindon in 2019-20.

Luton manager Nathan Jones said: “We are delighted to have signed another player who has been a target for a while. We saw what a threat Ade can be when we came up against him at Wycombe last season. He’s gained valuable experience of the Championship from his time there.

“Coming from a wonderful club like Leicester, he has great pedigree and his arrival adds quality right across the front three as he can play numerous roles.

“Having beaten a number of other teams to his signature, we can’t wait to get working with him.”

