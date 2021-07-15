Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wayne Pivac makes seven changes for Wales’ series decider against Argentina

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 11:44 am
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has freshened up his side for the second Test against Argentina (David Davies/PA)
Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes for Saturday’s series decider against Argentina at the Principality Stadium.

Cardiff half-backs Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans will both start after impressing off the bench in last week’s 20-20 first Test draw.

Tom Rogers comes in on the wing, while Nick Tompkins will partner captain Jonathan Davies, who has overcome a knock to feature, in the centres.

Tomos Williams, who scored after coming off the bench last week, will start this time
Up front, prop Gareth Thomas will make his first start and Leon Brown also comes into the front row.

Josh Turnbull gets an opportunity with Aaron Wainwright out injured while Ross Moriarty will switch to number eight.

Matthew Screech will get the chance to win his first cap off the bench while fellow replacements Sam Parry and Rhodri Jones will be involved for the first time this summer. Centre Willis Halaholo, who had been an injury doubt, will also be among the substitutes.

Pivac, who has been without a host of senior players this summer due to British and Irish Lions call-ups, hopes his side can end their season on a high after being held last time out.

Pivac said: “We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch.

Captain Jonathan Davies has overcome a knock to start
“Argentina brought what we expected, they were big, physical and direct and exerted pressure with their kicking game.

“For some of this group, it was the first time they have faced that level of physicality and intensity and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined.

“We have freshened the squad up a bit, giving others an opportunity to impress and they are eager to make a big impression.

“It is another exciting opportunity to face a quality outfit and we can still win the series, which would be a great way to finish our season.”

