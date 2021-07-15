Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Sport

Jamie Murray to represent Team GB in men’s doubles at Tokyo Olympics

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 12:00 pm
Jamie Murray is heading to Tokyo (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jamie Murray will represent Great Britain in the men’s doubles at the Tokyo Olympics after Dan Evans’ withdrawal.

The British number one was forced to pull out of the Games after testing positive for Covid-19 and not having enough time to prepare.

Evans was due to play singles and doubles with Neal Skupski, but 35-year-old Murray will now be his partner.

Murray, taking part in his fourth Olympics, competed alongside Skupski on the ATP Tour last season as well as the 2019 Davis Cup Finals.

Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates told the Lawn Tennis Association’s official website: “I am delighted that Jamie will be joining us on the plane to Tokyo.

“It is great to have an athlete of Jamie’s experience and calibre as part of the team and I look forward to the Games starting in just over a week’s time.”

Murray and Skupski will be joined by Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson in the Team GB squad, after Evans and Johanna Konta’s withdrawals.

