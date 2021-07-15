Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Bradford sign up to Muslim athlete pledge

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 1:48 pm
Bradford have signed up to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Pledge (Barrington Coombs/PA)
League Two Bradford have signed up to a pledge aimed at increasing the number of Muslim players in football.

The West Yorkshire club have put their name to the Nujum Sports Muslim Athlete Pledge, which seeks to recognise and address the needs of Muslims in the game, and will work towards accreditation to the London-based non-profit organisation’s Muslim Athlete Charter as they maintains a zero-tolerance approach to discrimination.

Chief executive officer Ryan Sparks told the Bantams’ official website: “As a club, we welcome and celebrate everyone within our community and Bradford is proud of its diversity and inclusivity as a city.

“We champion equality and diversity at our football club and are committed to being as inclusive as possible.

“Signing this pledge demonstrates our commitment to recognising the needs of Muslim athletes and encouraging Muslim involvement in all areas of our club and the wider area.”

Nujum Sports’ chief executive officer and founder Ebadur Rahman added: “Having signed the pledge, Bradford City is joining a positive movement of solidarity, equality, and recognition of the contribution Muslims make for their respective clubs and teams.

“Nujum is here to support professional clubs and their players and contribute positively to their equality and diversity agenda.

“We are here to help them aspire to be even more inclusive, and build on the passion and love we have for our respective clubs, players, and fans.”

