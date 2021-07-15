Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Neil Etheridge gives positive update from hospital after contracting Covid-19

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 3:09 pm
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is in hospital with Covid-19 (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is “slowly on the mend” but remains in hospital receiving treatment for Covid-19.

The Sky Bet Championship club revealed on Wednesday the 31-year-old had contracted coronavirus after he only recently reported back for pre-season training.

Etheridge, who made 43 appearances for the Blues last season, provided an update on his Instagram story from hospital on Thursday, which read: “Hi everyone, I’m feeling stronger today.

“I just wanted to let everyone know I’m slowly on the mend. I’m so overcome with feeling of thanks that I don’t even know where to start.

“I’ll put something a little more detailed out soon but all I can say for the time being is… thank you.”

Boss Lee Bowyer was pleased to hear a positive update on Etheridge’s health and revealed he had spoken with the wife of the Philippines international.

He said: “Neil is still in hospital at the moment, the most important thing from yesterday to today is he has improved slightly. He is in good hands, we know how great the NHS are. We have had some better news today from him.

“I have spoken to him and his wife, it is very difficult for her too. The most important thing is that he gets better. I have let him know that we are all here to support him, that we are all behind him. We trust he can be home soon.”

Birmingham begin their league campaign away to recently relegated Sheffield United on August 7.

