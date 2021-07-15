Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Kilmarnock’s win over East Kilbride reversed due to fielding ineligible player

By Press Association
July 15, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 4:03 pm
KIlmarnock have lost three points (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock have had their Premier Sports Cup win over East Kilbride reversed after fielding a suspended player.

Killie won 2-0 against the Lowland League side last Saturday but brought on Daniel Armstrong for a debut in the 72nd minute despite the midfielder being the subject of a suspension in the competition.

Killie admitted breaching rules at a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary hearing and East Kilbride were handed a 3-0 victory.

Armstrong picked up his second yellow card in the group stages during Raith’s final game in last year’s competition, which sparked a one-match ban for the following season.

A Kilmarnock statement read: “As a club we reiterate our apology to our fans, who have supported us magnificently, as well as East Kilbride and the footballing authorities for this inadvertent breach.

“While processes are already in place to try and prevent something of this nature occurring, clearly mistakes can and have occurred in this case.

“After quickly investigating the circumstances, we have immediately added an additional step to our internal procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

Killie, who were also handed a suspended £5,000 fine, have slumped to the bottom of Group G with East Kilbride moving top.

But the Ayrshire side’s Championship rivals, Morton, have also experienced a difficult start to their campaign. A Covid-19 outbreak forced them to forfeit their opener at Stranraer and hampered them in a goalless draw with East Kilbride.

Killie take on Clyde at Broadwood on Saturday in their second game of the group stage. Armstrong will serve his suspension on Saturday.

